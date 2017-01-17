Wild use 3-goal spree to beat Ducks

Ryan Suter , Erik Haula and Jason Zucker scored in a 1 minute, 59 second span late in the third period and the host Minnesota Wild rallied to beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-3 on Saturday night. Stefan Noesen , Cam Fowler and Corey Perry scored for Anaheim, which lost goalie John Gibson in the first period with an upper-body injury.

