Wild surrenders two-goal lead in home loss to New Jersey
Minnesota Wild right wing Nino Niederreiter and New Jersey Devils defenseman Kyle Quincey fought for a loose puck behind the Devils' net in the second period. One of the most impressive things about the Wild leading the Western Conference and vying for the top of the NHL standings is the fact it entered Tuesday's game against the New Jersey Devils having played a league-low 18 home games.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC