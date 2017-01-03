Wild begins West swing with victory o...

Wild begins West swing with victory over Sharks

20 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

After trying to tighten things up defensively during five days off this week after seeing signs of decay lately, the Wild opened the floodgates during a wild, four-goal third period Thursday night to shock the San Jose Sharks 5-4. With the Wild trailing 4-3 after the Wild and Sharks combined for four goals in a 2-minute, 58-second span early in the third, captain Mikko Koivu, playing in his 800th game, scored the tying and eventual winning goal off two beautiful plays.

