Wild begins West swing with victory over Sharks
After trying to tighten things up defensively during five days off this week after seeing signs of decay lately, the Wild opened the floodgates during a wild, four-goal third period Thursday night to shock the San Jose Sharks 5-4. With the Wild trailing 4-3 after the Wild and Sharks combined for four goals in a 2-minute, 58-second span early in the third, captain Mikko Koivu, playing in his 800th game, scored the tying and eventual winning goal off two beautiful plays.
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
