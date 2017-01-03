Wild begins West swing with victory over Sharks

After trying to tighten things up defensively during five days off this week after seeing signs of decay lately, the Wild opened the floodgates during a wild, four-goal third period Thursday night to shock the San Jose Sharks 5-4. With the Wild trailing 4-3 after the Wild and Sharks combined for four goals in a 2-minute, 58-second span early in the third, captain Mikko Koivu, playing in his 800th game, scored the tying and eventual winning goal off two beautiful plays.

