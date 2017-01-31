Tyler Graovac's 2 goals power Wild to...

Tyler Graovac's 2 goals power Wild to 5-2 win over Oilers

2 hrs ago

Tyler Graovac scored twice and the Minnesota Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Tuesday night in a matchup of teams on a tear when the NHL All-Star break arrived. Jason Zucker, Zach Parise and Chris Stewart also scored for the Wild , who picked up right where they left off coming out of the break.

Chicago, IL

