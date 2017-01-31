Tyler Graovac's 2 goals power Wild to 5-2 win over Oilers

Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter , left wing Jason Zucker and centre Mikko Koivu celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta. Minnesota Wild right wing Chris Stewart is stopped by Edmonton Oilers goalie Cam Talbot as defenseman Andrej Sekera watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, in Edmonton, Alberta.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.