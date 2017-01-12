This trade is a Wild win, and balance...

This trade is a Wild win, and balanced scoring fuels Capitals

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: ArcaMax Publishing

It sometimes takes years to determine which team "won" a trade, but it's safe to say the Minnesota Wild came out ahead when it acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Arizona for a 2015 third-round draft pick. On Sunday, the second anniversary of the trade, Dubnyk made 33 saves as the Wild rallied past the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, taking sole possession of the Central Division lead and extending their road points streak to 10-0-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ArcaMax Publishing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... Jan 2 Knock off purse s... 13
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,818 • Total comments across all topics: 277,982,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC