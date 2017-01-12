This trade is a Wild win, and balanced scoring fuels Capitals

It sometimes takes years to determine which team "won" a trade, but it's safe to say the Minnesota Wild came out ahead when it acquired goaltender Devan Dubnyk from Arizona for a 2015 third-round draft pick. On Sunday, the second anniversary of the trade, Dubnyk made 33 saves as the Wild rallied past the Chicago Blackhawks, 3-2, taking sole possession of the Central Division lead and extending their road points streak to 10-0-2.

