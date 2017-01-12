Surging Wild beat Blackhawk 3-2 for Western Conference lead
Jason Pominville scored in the third period, Devan Dubnyk made 33 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night to grab sole possession of the top spot in the Western Conference.
