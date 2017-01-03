Small Sample Size: Scoring chances an...

Small Sample Size: Scoring chances and zone starts against the Minnesota Wild

I'm a big fan of Kevin Labanc, but hoo-boy did the forward get roasted in the scoring chance department against Minnesota last night. He, along with linemate Logan Couture, finished with a team-worst 28.57 and 37.50 scoring-chance for percentage, respectively.

