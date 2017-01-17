Postgame: West-leading Wild continues to rack up goals, comeback victories
After Jason Zucker scored a breakaway goal 5:03 into the second period Saturday night to cut the Wild's deficit to the Anaheim Ducks to 3-2, I looked down at the far net and saw Devan Dubnyk bent over and staring at the blue paint in front of him for what felt like 30 seconds. Remember how many times in December Boudreau said "it's like Dubnyk says no more?" He needs to get back to that about now As Bruce Boudreau said after the Wild's shocking 5-3 come-from-behind win against his old team, you could see Dubnyk buckle down and change his demeanor after the Ducks took a 3-1 lead early in the second on Corey Perry's power-play goal.
