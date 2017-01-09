NHL Capsules

NHL Capsules

13 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon scored early in the second period, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Ducks 2-1 Sunday night in coach Bruce Boudreau's triumphant return to Anaheim. Boudreau was fired by the Ducks after their first-round playoff exit last spring despite leading Anaheim to the past four consecutive Pacific Division titles and Game 7 of the 2015 Western Conference finals.

Chicago, IL

