Nashville Predators' P.K. Subban to return from injury The Predators will have one of their most vital pieces back ahead of the playoff push. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jIdJgj Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban attempts a shot against the Minnesota Wild during the third period at Bridgestone Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.