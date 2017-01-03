Minnesota Wild's Jordan Schroeder, Ja...

Minnesota Wild's Jordan Schroeder, Jason Pominville flip spots in lineup

With fans going crazy Minnesota Wild center Jordan Schroeder shouts at them after he scored the Wild fourth goal against the New York Islanders in the second period at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. A master of pushing the right buttons night in and night out, Wild coach Bruce Boudreau has made a habit of flip flopping right wingers Jordan Schroeder and Jason Pominville as of late.

