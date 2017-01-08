Minnesota Wild: Wild Prospects Dominate World Junior Championship
The Minnesota Wild had an unprecedented four great prospects turn in excellent performances at the recently concluded World Junior Championship. With such great results the State of Hockey should be thinking very enthusiastically about the future of the team.
