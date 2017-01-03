Minnesota Wild: Showdown With Blackhawks is Brewing
The Minnesota Wild are within one point of the Chicago Blackhawks for the lead of the Central Division. Looking at both team's schedules over the next week to two weeks an interesting match-up could be brewing for when they meet for their first regular season tilt on 15 January.
