Minnesota Wild: Koivu Leads The Wild Quietly and Steadily
One of the biggest debates over the last couple of seasons around the Minnesota Wild is if Mikko Koivu should be the captain of the team. With a quiet and steady leadership he's guided the Wild through the storms of the past and is certainly a reason why they are on top of the division and conference today.
