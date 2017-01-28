Minnesota Wild: It's Okay to Go All In On The Wild
The Minnesota Wild made it to the All-Star break on pace for the team's best regular season in their 16 NHL campaigns since entering the league. Still the inner skeptic of most of the State of Hockey keeps fans from believing completely in this team, but look at the numbers and you might just believe even more in this team.
