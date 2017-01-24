Minnesota Wild: Graovac's Slump Could Force Wild Into Trade Market
It's no secret that Tyler Graovac is struggling to find a consistent NHL game. He's in the throes of a 14 game scoreless streak with no end in sight, and if it continues the Minnesota Wild may have no other option but to look to the trade market to take his place in the lineup.
