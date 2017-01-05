Minnesota Wild got it right with Bruc...

Minnesota Wild got it right with Bruce Boudreau

Minnesota Wild got it right with Bruce Boudreau Team on pace to finish with the best regular-season record in franchise history Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2j9hOGS Minnesota Wild general manager Chuck Fletcher said it was clear the first time he talked to Bruce Boudreau that he should hire him as coach. "It wasn't a complicated decision," Fletcher recalled.

