L.A. story: Wild's Boudreau was on the go

Bruce Boudreau, in his glee all weekend except for the 20 minutes he coached the Central Division to a 10-3 semifinal loss to the Pacific, decided not to call a timeout during Sunday's 3-on-3 All-Star Game tournament. "I asked for running time instead," cracked the Wild coach before the Metro Division went on to beat the Pacific in the championship for a $1 million prize.

