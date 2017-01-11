Halfway through season, Wild showing it can win the tough games
Its ability to battle back in games, its ability to win on the road, its ability to win the special teams duel and even its ability to defend, which slipped in recent years, has been vastly improved this season. Whether it's the back-to-back games in Montreal and New York before Christmas or not letting a road-heavy first half act as an excuse, the Wild continues to gobble up points.
