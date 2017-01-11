Girls' hockey surprise was a replica of a Wild game
Video : The Minnesota Wild in partnership with Minnesota Hockey surprised two girls hockey teams from Roseville and Stillwater by implementing many of its traditional NHL game elements into the match. It was supposed to be just another game on the schedule for the 12-and-under girls' hockey teams from Roseville and Stillwater.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
