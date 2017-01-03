Gameday preview: Wild at San Jose
Preview: The Wild, off since New Year's Eve after suffering its first defeat since a shootout loss in Calgary on Dec. 2, is looking to avoid its first losing streak in a month and only its second regulation losing streak of the season. This is the first of a three-game California swing; the Wild, winners of six consecutive on the road and 7-1-3 in its past 11 on the road, has yet to face the Sharks, last year's Stanley Cup finalist from the West, and the Ducks, Bruce Boudreau's previous team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC