Gameday preview: Wild at San Jose

Preview: The Wild, off since New Year's Eve after suffering its first defeat since a shootout loss in Calgary on Dec. 2, is looking to avoid its first losing streak in a month and only its second regulation losing streak of the season. This is the first of a three-game California swing; the Wild, winners of six consecutive on the road and 7-1-3 in its past 11 on the road, has yet to face the Sharks, last year's Stanley Cup finalist from the West, and the Ducks, Bruce Boudreau's previous team.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.