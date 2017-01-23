Gallery: Nashville 4, Wild 2
The Wild squandered a 2-0 lead and lost 4-2 to the Nashville Predators at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday night. Gallery: The Wild's Nino Niederreiter looked for a teammate to pass to before Mattias Ekholm could defend against him in the second period Sunday night.
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
