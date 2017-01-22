Filip Forsberg scored two goals, including the go-ahead in the third, and Nashville overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Minnesota 4-2 Forsberg scores 2 in 3rd period, Predators beat Wild 4-2 Filip Forsberg scored two goals, including the go-ahead in the third, and Nashville overcame an early two-goal deficit to beat Minnesota 4-2 Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jOOitO Minnesota Wild goalie Darcy Kuemper blocks a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Viktor Arvidsson , of Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. ST. PAUL, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.