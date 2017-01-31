Conference-leading Wild returns to where its 21-3-1 stretch began
Afternoon from Edmonton, where the Wild begins its second four-game Canadian swing of the season the first three on the old Northwest Division route. The Wild went 1-1-1 in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton a few months ago, roughly, blowing a two-goal lead in a regulation loss in Vancouver, losing in a shootout in Calgary and beating Edmonton in overtime on Mikko Koivu's winner and Devan Dubnyk's superb performance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC