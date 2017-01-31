Conference-leading Wild returns to wh...

Conference-leading Wild returns to where its 21-3-1 stretch began

13 hrs ago

Afternoon from Edmonton, where the Wild begins its second four-game Canadian swing of the season the first three on the old Northwest Division route. The Wild went 1-1-1 in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton a few months ago, roughly, blowing a two-goal lead in a regulation loss in Vancouver, losing in a shootout in Calgary and beating Edmonton in overtime on Mikko Koivu's winner and Devan Dubnyk's superb performance.

