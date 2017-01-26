Blues place Brodziak on IR, recall top prospect Barbashev from minors
The St. Louis Blues got some tough news ahead of tonight's game against the Wild , as forward Kyle Brodziak has been placed on injured reserve because of a right foot injury. The 32-year-old has six goals, four assists, a minus-2 rating and 27 penalty minutes while averaging just over 10 minutes of ice time in 47 games this season.
