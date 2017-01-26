Blues place Brodziak on IR, recall to...

Blues place Brodziak on IR, recall top prospect Barbashev from minors

Yesterday

The St. Louis Blues got some tough news ahead of tonight's game against the Wild , as forward Kyle Brodziak has been placed on injured reserve because of a right foot injury. The 32-year-old has six goals, four assists, a minus-2 rating and 27 penalty minutes while averaging just over 10 minutes of ice time in 47 games this season.

