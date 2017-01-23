Advice for struggling Wild winger Charlie Coyle: shoot the puck
Minnesota Wild right winger Charlie Coyle was alone in front early in the second period of Sunday's game with only Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne to beat. With Minnesota leading 2-0, a goal very likely would have put the game out of reach with the Wild rolling and the Predators struggling to keep up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|Jan 2
|Knock off purse s...
|13
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC