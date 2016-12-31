With rare win vs. Canada on New Year'...

With rare win vs. Canada on New Year's Eve, 2016 ends well for USA Hockey

In prepping for the bigger games in the 2017 World Juniors, the United States won all four of its games, never trailing on the way. Saturday was truly special, however, as the U.S. beat Canada in the traditional New Year's Eve game by a score of 3-1.

