Wild's Ryan Suter having maybe his best season yet

Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau knew what to expect from defenseman Ryan Suter when he took the job in last May. Still, not even Boudreau could have predicted that Suter, who turns 32 years old next month, would be on his way to perhaps the best of his 11-plus NHL seasons. Suter is in Year 5 of a 13-year contract that will pay him $98 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.