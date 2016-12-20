Wild's Ryan Suter having maybe his be...

Wild's Ryan Suter having maybe his best season yet

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: TwinCities

Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau knew what to expect from defenseman Ryan Suter when he took the job in last May. Still, not even Boudreau could have predicted that Suter, who turns 32 years old next month, would be on his way to perhaps the best of his 11-plus NHL seasons. Suter is in Year 5 of a 13-year contract that will pay him $98 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
News Minnesota Wild dominate the Blackhawks; lose in... (May '14) May '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,260 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,025

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC