Wild's Ryan Suter having maybe his best season yet
Minnesota Wild coach Bruce Boudreau knew what to expect from defenseman Ryan Suter when he took the job in last May. Still, not even Boudreau could have predicted that Suter, who turns 32 years old next month, would be on his way to perhaps the best of his 11-plus NHL seasons. Suter is in Year 5 of a 13-year contract that will pay him $98 million.
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Minnesota Wild dominate the Blackhawks; lose in... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
