Wild GM will address contracts for Nino Niederreiter, Mikael Granlund after season
The Minnesota Wild's Erik Haula and Nino Niederreiter celebrate after a Haula goal in the second period against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, at Xcel Energy Center Don't expect similar middle-of-the-season contract extensions for the Wild's two biggest potential restricted free agents, said Tuesday his strategy as of this moment is to save that portion of his to-do list for the summertime. "The only focus right now is having the best season we can have," Fletcher said.
