Sizzling Wild make it seven straight

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-181800- /O.CON.KARX.WC.W.0002.000000T0000Z-161218T1800Z/ MITCHELL-HOWARD-WINNESHIEK-ALLAMAKEE-FLOYD-CHICKASAW-FAYETTE- CLAYTON-WABASHA-DODGE-OLMSTED-WINONA-MOWER-FILLMORE-HOUSTON- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF...OSAGE...CRESCO...DECORAH...WAUKON... CHARLES CITY...NEW HAMPTON...OELWEIN...ELKADER...WABASHA... DODGE CENTER...ROCHESTER...WINONA...AUSTIN...PRESTON...CALEDONIA 951 AM CST SUN DEC 18 2016 ...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * EXPECT WIND CHILLS TO RANGE FROM 25 BELOW ZERO TO 40 BELOW ZERO UNTIL NOON. WIND CHILLS WILL THEN REMAIN BETWEEN 15 AND 30 BELOW ZERO THROUGH THE REST OF THE AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT. * THE DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CAUSE FROSTBITE IN AS LITTLE AS 10 MINUTES TO EXPOSED SKIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND CHILL WARNING MEANS THE COMBINATION OF VERY COLD AIR AND THE ... (more)

