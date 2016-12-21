Preview: Avalanche at Wild
The Minnesota Wild are inching closer to the longest winning streak in franchise history and they go for their eighth consecutive victory with a home matchup against the spiraling Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday. Minnesota is two wins shy of matching its longest run of nine straight victories, which was established in March 2007.
