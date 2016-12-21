Postgame: Jordan Schroeder to Jared S...

Postgame: Jordan Schroeder to Jared Spurgeon in OT? Yessir, as Wild wins 11th in a row

One of the coolest parts of the Wild's now-11-game winning streak is the fact that every night, it seems a different player steps up. Tonight, it was the most unsung of heroes, Jordan Schroeder, playing his third game since coming up for the Montreal-New York trip, assisting on two goals, including Jared Spurgeon's first career overtime winner, to lift the Wild to a 3-2 win over Nashville.

