NHL Insider: 2016 turned into 'Wild' ...

NHL Insider: 2016 turned into 'Wild' and newsy ride

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Star Tribune

Eric Staal's signing really was a plus. He was tied for the Wild lead in points with 30 into Saturday's game and second in goals with 11. Minutes after the Wild's third coach in team history said after a Feb. 13 loss to Boston that he was not "quitting on this group" and was "operating under the assumption" he would be on the Wild's charter to Vancouver the following day, Yeo was fired by General Manager Chuck Fletcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Wild Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During... 5 hr Knock off purse s... 13
News Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15) Mar '15 DILF 3
News Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14) Dec '14 CHforever 2
News Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14) Oct '14 mcmillan 1
News 5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14) Oct '14 CHforever 2
News Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14) Sep '14 CHforever 2
News Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14) Aug '14 Reg 1
See all Minnesota Wild Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. North Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,130 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,774

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC