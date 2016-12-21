NHL Capsules

" Alexander Wennberg had two goals and Brandon Saad also scored, helping the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night to extend their franchise-record winning streak to 14 games. Columbus has tied for the fourth longest winning streak ever in the NHL and is closing in on the record 17 set by Pittsburgh in 1992-93.

