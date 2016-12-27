Minnesota Wild: Eriksson-Ek Looks to Dominate World Juniors
Joel Eriksson-Ek led his Swedish National Junior team to a decisive first win today in Montreal to open the World Junior Championship. As captain of Team Sweden he'll no doubt be taking a huge step in his development and will return to the Wild next season even better for this experience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gone Puck Wild.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Minnesota Wild dominate the Blackhawks; lose in... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC