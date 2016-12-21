Minnesota Wild commits to practice facility
The Minnesota Wild will be practicing their slap shots inside the top floors of St. Paul's former Macy's department store by next fall. Project developer Go Wild LLC announced in a news release Thursday afternoon that the Wild has signed a lease for a practice facility to be built inside the former retail property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Minnesota Wild dominate the Blackhawks; lose in... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC