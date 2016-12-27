Kaprizov's hot WJC start bolsters arg...

Kaprizov's hot WJC start bolsters argument that Wild got a fifth-round steal

16 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

Don't blame prospect-minded Minnesota Wild fans for cackling with glee upon seeing the show Kirill Kaprizov put on tonight. The prospect generated a hat trick for Russia in a 2017 World Juniors rout of Latvia, as the team bounced back from Monday's 5-3 loss to Canada by dominating 9-1.

Chicago, IL

