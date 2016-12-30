Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers by Islanders
Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers by Islanders The tumultuous relationship between Jaroslav Halak and the Islanders has taken another turn. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hAk6Ru The tumultuous relationship between Jaroslav Halak and the New York Islanders has taken another turn, with the goalie being waived Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Question: What Happens To Your Body During...
|3 hr
|Knock off purse s...
|6
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC