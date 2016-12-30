Jaroslav Halak placed on waivers by Islanders The tumultuous relationship between Jaroslav Halak and the Islanders has taken another turn. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2hAk6Ru The tumultuous relationship between Jaroslav Halak and the New York Islanders has taken another turn, with the goalie being waived Friday.

