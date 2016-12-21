Eric Staal returns to Broadway on top of his game, hopes to help Wild to 10th straight win

The Wild has won four in a row on the road and a franchise-record-tying nine straight games overall. It also has a franchise-record-tying 10-game point streak with no regulation losses since Nov. 29. Coach Bruce Boudreau wouldn't divulge the starting goalie, but I'm pretty sure it's Darcy Kuemper vs., we're guessing , Henrik Lundqvist.

