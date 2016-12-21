Columbus ends Wild's 12-game winning streak with 4-2 victory

In the hyped battle of streaking 2000 expansion teams, the Wild discovered in a painful, humbling way what all the fuss has been about regarding the Columbus Blue Jackets out East. Like no other opponent this season, the Blue Jackets made the Wild look ordinary in the first half of the game and impressively ruined the Wild's franchise-record 12-game winning streak during a 4-2 victory Saturday in front of 19,307 fans at Xcel Energy Center.

