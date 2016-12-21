CCM Hockey Announces Multi-Year Partnership With US Hockey Star Zach Parise of the Minnesota Wild
CCM Hockey, the worlds leading hockey equipment manufacturer, is pleased to announce a multi-year partnership with Zach Parise, alternate captain for the Minnesota Wild and two-time U.S. Olympian. A native of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Parise joins an impressive roster of CCM athletes including Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid, Carey Price, Patrice Bergeron and John Tavares.
