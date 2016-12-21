Bruce Boudreau and Wild are figuring ...

Bruce Boudreau and Wild are figuring out each other

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau gave his players instructions during a break during the second period of the home opener at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 15. The first-year, albeit veteran coach predicted it would take 'til Christmastime for the Wild to understand what he was about, fully absorb his system and unlearn - for lack of a better term - everything that had become habit after nearly five seasons of the previous coaching staff. Well, coincidence or not, the Wild soared into the holiday recess by breaking franchise records with 10-game winning and 11-game point streaks.

Chicago, IL

