Bruce Boudreau and Wild are figuring out each other
Wild coach Bruce Boudreau gave his players instructions during a break during the second period of the home opener at Xcel Energy Center on Oct. 15. The first-year, albeit veteran coach predicted it would take 'til Christmastime for the Wild to understand what he was about, fully absorb his system and unlearn - for lack of a better term - everything that had become habit after nearly five seasons of the previous coaching staff. Well, coincidence or not, the Wild soared into the holiday recess by breaking franchise records with 10-game winning and 11-game point streaks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Wild Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hockey Player's Daughter Writes Adorable Letter... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|DILF
|3
|Minnesota Wild GIFs of the Game: at Chicago Bla... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|CHforever
|2
|Ex-Wild forward McMillan signs AHL deal with To... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|mcmillan
|1
|5 Reasons Why Minnesota Wild Will Win 2015 Stan... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|CHforever
|2
|Cam Barker Invite Puts Pressure on Young Defens... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|CHforever
|2
|Watch Every Goal Zach Parise Scored Last Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Minnesota Wild dominate the Blackhawks; lose in... (May '14)
|May '14
|Reg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Wild Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC