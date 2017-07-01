Sharks lock down top defenseman for e...

Sharks lock down top defenseman for eight years

Read more: Contra Costa Times

Doug Wilson knocked a major item off his to-do list Saturday, ensuring that the Sharks top defenseman will be patrolling the blue line at the SAP Center well into the next decade. According to TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who's widely considered the top-defensive defenseman in hockey, signed an eight-year, $56 million contract extension with the Sharks Saturday, waiving his ability to enter unrestricted free agency for the first time in his 11-year career next summer.

