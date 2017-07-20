Rob Blake faces formidable task of reviving the Kings
As the new general manager of the Kings, Rob Blake plans to have a physical team. It was at the NHL draft last month that Mark Yannetti, the Kings ' director of amateur scouting, noticed a distinct contrast between the demeanor of his former boss, Dean Lombardi , and that of Rob Blake, who succeeded Lombardi as the club's general manager.
