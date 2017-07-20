Los Angeles Kings Sign G Darcy Kuemper, 1 Year, $650,000
Just a few weeks ago, the Kings ' goalie depth essentially started with Jonathan Quick and ended with Jack Campbell . It's long been an organizational weakness of the Kings, with the team frequently landing at the bottom of any list ranking goaltender depth.
