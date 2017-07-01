Kings sign defenseman Christian Folin for one year, $850K

The Kings announced on Saturday that they signed former Minnesota Wild defenseman Christian Folin to a one-year, $850K contract. Signing the right-handed blue liner provides more NHL-level depth to the Kings organization following the departure of Brayden McNabb in the expansion draft and with the context that there are still young defensemen in Kevin Gravel and Paul LaDue who are expected to continue to grow into wider roles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.