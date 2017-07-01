Kings sign defenseman Christian Folin for one year, $850K
The Kings announced on Saturday that they signed former Minnesota Wild defenseman Christian Folin to a one-year, $850K contract. Signing the right-handed blue liner provides more NHL-level depth to the Kings organization following the departure of Brayden McNabb in the expansion draft and with the context that there are still young defensemen in Kevin Gravel and Paul LaDue who are expected to continue to grow into wider roles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sports Media 101.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC