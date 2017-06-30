Hurricanes sign Williams to 2-year, $...

Hurricanes sign Williams to 2-year, $9 million deal

The Canes on Saturday announced the signing of the free-agent forward, a key member of Carolina's 2006 Stanley Cup champions, to a two-year contract. Williams will receive $5 million in 2017-18 and $4 million in 2018-19.

