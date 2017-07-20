2016-17 in Review: Is Drew Doughty worth $10 million to the Kings in 2019?

For the next month or two, we'll be taking a look at the players who made the Los Angeles Kings ' 2016-17 season what it was: an up-and-down journey which managed to be both unusual and familiar. Rather than the good-bad-future-grade format we've used in past seasons, we'll ask a crucial question and answer it using it what we saw this year.

