Vegas Golden Knights fans make presence felt at NHL Awards
The awards are announced as the Golden Knights continue their expansion picks off of every NHL roster during the NHL Awards show on at the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Los Angeles Kings fans were asked to stand and cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Add your comments below
Los Angeles Kings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blackhawks, Kings hungry for another Stanley Cu... (Apr '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartacus
|2
|The Top 5 'Must-See' Games on the Los Angeles K... (Sep '14)
|Sep '14
|Reg
|1
|LA Kings' Top 25 Under 25: #20(t) - Jonny Brodz... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|hockeyguy
|1
|Kris Versteeg Will Bounce Back Next Season (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Reg
|1
|Why the NHL Wishes the Chicago Blackhawks Made ... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|Reg
|1
|Rangers look for series split with Kings in Game 2 (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|POWER RANGERS
|1
|Corey Crawford Deserves Blame for Chicago Black... (Jun '14)
|Jun '14
|BigHawksFan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Los Angeles Kings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC